Local

Corps raising Oklahoma dam flow after heavy rain

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 02:54 PM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 05:24 PM CDT

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The Army Corps of Engineers says it plans to increase the rate of flow from a dam northwest of Tulsa after severe storms dropped up to 9 inches of rain in areas of the Arkansas River drainage basin in northeastern Oklahoma.

Corps hydrologist David Williams said Tuesday that water is flowing from Keystone Dam at the rate of 100,000 cubic feet per second.

Williams says the flow will be increased to 160,000 cubic feet to help lower the level of Keystone Lake, a popular recreational lake that's more than 20 feet above normal.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says the additional release will likely cause the Arkansas River in Tulsa to exceed flood levels and cause minor flooding.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center