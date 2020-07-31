Cosmosphere cancels Apollo 13 50th anniversary gala, goes with virtual auction instead

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Cosmosphere is canceling the 50th anniversary gala for the Apollo 13 mission.

Instead, the non-profit science center and space museum will hold an online auction on Nov. 13. It will feature signed memorabilia from the Apollo 13 mission’s crew and more.

The Cosmosphere is home to the authentic Apollo 13 spacecraft, Odyssey.

The museum canceled an event for April 2020 that would have featured crew members from the mission. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, it was postponed to November.

“Ultimately, we have learned that the thing we can predict about a pandemic is that it is

completely unpredictable,” said Mimi Meredith, senior VP of development, in a news release.

“The fact is, no event is worth jeopardizing the health and safety of our guests and we can’t choose a date that allows us to provide the level of experience guests would enjoy while keeping them safe,” she said. “We hope we can have a fun virtual celebration on November 13 instead.”

The Cosmosphere will announce more information about the auction and items available on its social media channels and on its website.

Information about the auction, including a list of items available, will be announced via the

Cosmosphere social media channels, on its website and through emailed newsletters in

September. Sign up for Cosmosphere communications here.

