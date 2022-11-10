HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Cosmosphere is hosting an amateur space photography contest.

Now through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, amateur photographers can enter up to two photos of the night sky and/or space for the chance to win a Cosmosphere prize package that includes a meet and greet with John Herrington, the first Native American in Space in 2002. The prize package also includes Cosmosphere gift shop items.

Photographers must:

Be an amateur, no professionals

Be 16 and up

Enter up to two photos

Enter photos taken by a phone or digital camera

Enter photos that are in a .jpg or .png file

Enter photos that are 240 or 300 dpi

Telescope photos, nightscapes, and composites are allowed. Composite images must

consist of images that have been taken at the same location during the same 24-hr

period and must be submitted with a total number of exposures and exposure details

for all included exposures.

To submit photos, email photos@cosmo.org. Along with photos, the email must include the location (state/national park or nearest town, state/province, country), camera, lens, and exposure details (shutter speed, aperture, ISO) for each photo.

The top three winners will be invited to a private meet-and-greet with Herrington when he comes to the Cosmosphere on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The Cosmosphere says Herrington will be in Hutchinson to present an in-person and livestreamed science lesson to classrooms throughout Kansas as part of Cosmosphere’s LaunchLearning education programming.

Winners will also have their photos displayed at the Cosmosphere.