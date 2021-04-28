Cosmosphere in Hutchinson remembers astronaut Michael Collins

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cosmosphere in Hutchinson announced they are joining the world in grieving the loss of astronaut Michael Collins, who died Wednesday.

A tribute to Collins has been created adjacent to the Gemini X capsule, in which Collins and John Young flew in 1966 and which is a part of the Cosmosphere collection.

In 2016, Collins and his daughters, Kate and Ann, visited the Cosmosphere to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Gemini X Mission. As part of his day at the Cosmosphere, Collins chose to spend an hour with young people making paper airplanes. He also met with a group of Scouts and with Cosmosphere campers back from a travel camp. Collins and his daughters shared stories over dinner with the crowd of 150 gathered at the Cosmosphere.

The Collins tribute will be left up through the coming week. Cosmosphere visitors are encouraged to sign a guest book and to share a memory or message for the Collins family.





Images courtesy of the Cosmosphere

For more information on the Cosmosphere, click here.