WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Website Trip Advisor has presented the Kansas Cosmosphere with its 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award.

It’s the second time that the Smithsonian-affiliated science education center and space museum has been recognized by the travel review website.

“This 2022 recognition comes as Cosmosphere celebrates 60 years of space and science education,” said Jim Remar, president and Chief Executive Officer at the Cosmosphere in a news release. “Our visitors have been wonderfully engaged over those years, and we appreciate every single one of them. We look forward to lighting that spark of interest in science education and the history of space exploration for years to come.”

The Cosmosphere’s collection of US space artifacts is considered to be second only to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, and the largest collection of Russian space artifacts outside of Moscow.

You can see the reviews for yourself, here.