HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Renovations will soon be underway at the Cosmosphere.

Work is scheduled to begin on Jan. 22 in the Hall of Space. The museum plans to keep many of its artifacts on public display while work is completed. Improvements will be made to the exhibits with new interactive exhibits and audio/visuals.

Coinciding with the renovation will be the opening of new exhibits outside the Justice Planetarium and Dr. Goddard’s Lab.

“The Cosmosphere was fortunate to receive recent donations from several sources—Federal Appropriations via U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, KS State SPRINT Grant, and most recently a very generous donation from the Sunderland Foundation,” says Jim Remar, President and Chief Executive Officer, “that will allow the organization to refresh several public spaces including the Planetarium and Dr. Goddard’s Lab lobby area as well as two-thirds of the Hall of Space. The donations will allow the Cosmosphere to provide immersive and engaging environments to its visitors including a new classroom and interactive exhibits in the Rocket Lab.”

The Cosmosphere did not provide a timetable for the completion of work.

