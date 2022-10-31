WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Cosmosphere is hosting a virtual auction that will include space memorabilia and collectibles autographed by astronauts.

“Space lovers know the Cosmosphere’s auctions have unique finds that appeal to all

ages,” said Mimi Meredith, senior vice president of communication and chief development officer. “The ability to have the auction online means even a wider audience will participate, hopefully raising more critical funds for Cosmosphere’s programs and activities.”

The virtual auction opens to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and goes through Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.

Although bidding is only available through the online auction site, guests at Cosmosphere’s First & Last Steps Gala on Dec. 2 will be able to see the space collectibles and memorabilia in person.

“…every space enthusiast will find something worth their bid in the Cosmosphere’s First & Last

Steps virtual auction.” Cosmosphere

Items up for auction include:

An OMEGA Apollo 8 watch worth nearly $10,000

An Apollo 11 capsule model at 1/25 scale signed by NASA Astronaut Michael Collins

A copy of “The Mystery of Mars,” a book authored and autographed by Sally Ride

An autographed beta cloth nametag signed by Alan Bean

And a selection of other autographed photos and memorabilia, gift items and more

Copy of “The Mystery of Mars,” a book authored and autographed by Sally Ride (Courtesy: Cosmosphere)

Copy of “The Mystery of Mars,” a book authored and autographed by Sally Ride (Courtesy: Cosmosphere)

Apollo 11 capsule model at 1/25 scale signed by NASA Astronaut Michael Collins (Courtesy: Cosmosphere)

Autographed beta cloth nametag signed by Alan Bean (Courtesy: Cosmosphere)

To bid in the Cosmosphere’s virtual auction once it starts, enter a prize drawing and learn about the First & Last Steps Gala, click here. Participants must register on the online auction site to bid.