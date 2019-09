INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Independence on Monday morning announced that a cougar escaped from the Riverside Park and Ralph Mitchell Zoo.

The city said that park officials and law enforcement are searching the area.

If you see the cougar, authorities urge that you use extreme caution and call 911 immediately.

Further updates will be posted on the city of Independence website and Facebook pages.

