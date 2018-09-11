Could inmates soon be using tablets in Kansas prisons?

KANSAS - The Kansas Department of Corrections is hoping to capitalize on technology to create safer prisons, and prepare inmates for life beyond bars.



Right now it is somewhat of an experiment in Kansas, at least one county is allowing inmates to use tablets to learn life skills and get certified in different trades.

"For the inmates it is rehabilitative," says Jeffrey Fewell, Warden of the Wyandotte County Detention Center. "It keeps their minds busy."

Fewell says they've been issuing tablets to inmates for more than a year now.

"These are simple tablets that are issued to the inmates that are loaded with 2,000 educational programs on to these tablets on a secure network," explains Fewell.

Fewell calls it an earn to play program for every hour spent on education an inmate gets some free time. He says the system has been a blessing not only for the jail, but the inmate most importantly.

Fewell says, "It is educational programs, learning a language, woodworking, auto mechanics. There is math, GED programs. There is the law library so there is all kinds of stuff that keeps the inmates mind busy and actively engaged in a positive experience."

The Kansas Department of Corrections is working to get the tablets integrated into it's nine prisons, believing the tablets can change the culture of the prison and the inmate. At least in Wyandotte County, it seems to be working.

Fewell says, "We have to do something to bring some hope. It has created a much safe, quieter housing unit."

The tablets each have seven different fire walls so inmates can't just free roam the internet. KDOC officials say the tablets are paid for through generated funds from inmate phone calls, so it does not cost the taxpayer anything.

