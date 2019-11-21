Could the impeachment hearings impact Secretary Mike Pompeo’s political future?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- After much talk of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during Wednesday’s (Nov. 20) impeachment hearing, one big question that remains is how will it affect Pompeo’s political future.

Gordon Sondland, Ambassador to the European Union testified in the impeachment hearing that Pompeo knew about President Donald Trump’s efforts to “get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.”

Pompeo said he “won’t recuse himself from Ukraine matters,” and said is proud of the work he is doing there.

KSN political analyst, Jeff Jarman said it might still be too early to tell just how these proceedings will impact Pompeo’s future.

Sondland testified that Pompeo was very involved in the discussion of Ukraine aid.

Rep. Adam Schiff, House Intelligence Committee Chairman hammered Sondland with questions about Pompeo’s involvement.

“Based on the context of that e-mail, this was not the first time you had discussed these investigations with Secretary Pompeo, was it?” asked Schiff.

Sondland replied, “No.”

Jarman said it will take some time to see how the Ukraine investigation will play out.

“If the evidence continues to mount, Trump was removed from office and additional evidence about Pompeo came out, that could be significant,” said Jarman. “But, we are a long way from that now.”

Jarman also points out that not all Kansans are likely watching every impeachment hearing.

“If there is an impeachment in the House, particularly if that has bi-partisan support and then a trial in the Senate where all kinds of information could come out, that’s when public interest will be at its highest point,” said Jarman.

Pompeo who has publicly said he is not making a Senate run responded to the testimony today by touting the work he’s done.

“Our focus on the State Department is making sure that we get our policy right, execute it flawlessly and deliver security on behalf of the American people,” said Pompeo.

In his latest public interview, Pompeo said he had not yet heard the testimony.

The impeachment hearing will continue on Thursday (Nov. 21). KSN will have full coverage on air and online.