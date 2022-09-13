WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council approved economic incentives for two Wichita companies during Tuesday’s meeting.

By a vote of 7-0, the council agreed to issue Industrial Revenue Bonds in an amount not to exceed $36,508,931 for Innes Block, LLC – known as the Kansas Health Science Center – Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine. The center is located between Market and Broadway off of William Street.

The center opened on Aug. 1, with 91 students enrolled in the school’s first-ever Doctor of Osteopathy program.

Further, plans are in the works to develop the Sutton Place building into student housing and develop a hotel at the southwest corner of Broadway and Douglas.

The council also voted 7-0 to approve Wesley Medical Center’s modification of a 2018 Letter of Intent for IRBs. The modification of the LOI is to add another $150 million for a total not to exceed the amount of $250 million and an extension from the previous seven-year term to an eight-year term.