Council approves Wichita budget for 2022

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council has approved a budget for next year. The budget of $670 million does not include a tax hike.

The budget includes building two police substations and one fire station. The city also plans to add a dozen firefighters and seven police officers. A graphic provided by the City of Wichita says 64% of funds go to public safety.

Wondering where the City budget and CIP money is allocated? Check out our infographic with some fast facts on next year’s budget and CIP. pic.twitter.com/FPa1Uv43uM — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) August 24, 2021

There is also a plan to improve city parks and expand some branch libraries. The city says 8% of the budget goes toward cultural arts, parks and recreation, while 4% goes to the libraries.

Federal funds will go toward a Capital Improvement Program that focuses on street maintenance and pandemic recovery efforts.

The 2022-2023 City of Wichita Budget is 312 pages long. CLICK HERE if you want to read through it or look for a certain department.