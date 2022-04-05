WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council is looking at making changes to the Citizen’s Review Board.

The board was formed to assist the Wichita Police Department with outreach opportunities, to review racial and other biased-based policies, advise on policy development and practices as well as to review post discipline findings of Professional Standards Bureau investigations upon request of the Chief of Police or the Board.

Currently, the board has 11 members who are appointed by the city manager. The council will vote on whether to expand the board to 13 members. The mayor and council would be able to appoint seven members and the remaining six would be appointed by the city manager.

Another change would allow the board to receive a discipline summary of the officer. It comes as an investigation occurs into inappropriate messages between officers.

