WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Just a week after former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay departed, the Wichita City Council took a step toward choosing a new chief of police.

The council voted 7-0 to award Public Sector Search & Consulting, Inc. to provide search services for the chief of police position.

“One of the reasons this firm was selected was because of their extensive experience in police chief searches for cities our size,” said Wichita City Manager Robert Layton.

Layton said the firm had had success with searches for Raleigh, San Jose, Fort Lauderdale, Nashville, and Dallas.

In January, the City released a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking executive search services for the position. Seven firms submitted proposals, and interviews were conducted with three of the seven.

The selection committee was comprised of staff, Council Members Brandon Johnson and Becky Tuttle, and three community stakeholders.

The selection committee considered the companies’ proposals and interviews, ranking the three firms per the evaluation criteria.

The two city council members said they were impressed with Public Sector Search & Consulting because of their engagement.

“They were my top choice because of not only their expertise in finding chiefs but their community engagement,” said Johson. “That’s one of the things I really cared about and liked about what we did the last time.”

“They outlined such a great process that will be a way to keep the community engaged and informed. They almost laid out a media platform for us as well,” said Tuttle.

Layton said the timeline to choose a chief would be approximately five months.

Interim Police Chief Lem Moore (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

“Longer than we prefer. We have a very accomplished person in the interim position,” he added.

Currently, the position is held by Interim Police Chief Lemuel Moore. Moore is a 30 year veteran of the department and has served in several capacities during his career. He started as a beat officer in Patrol East and Patrol North, before becoming a DARE and School Liaison Officer.

The City said the contract with Public Sector Search & Consulting is $48,000 with expenses not to exceed $10,000.