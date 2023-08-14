WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council will vote on money to turn a west Wichita park into a dog park.

Country Acres Park is behind the bowling alley at Central and Ridge Road. It currently has two tennis courts and a basketball court. City staff members say the courts are in poor condition.

City staff also point out that Harvest Park, which is less than two miles from Country Acres Park, has good tennis courts and a basketball court.

So, the Department of Park and Recreation and the Department of Public Works and Utilities are suggesting removing the tennis courts and basketball courts at Country Acres Park to put in a dog park.

If the City Council approves the plan, Country Acres would be the first City dog park west of Interstate 235. Currently, there are five City dog parks, and only one is west of the river — K-9 Rooster Dog Park.

Earlier this year, the Council voted to improve K-9 Rooster Dog Park since it has drainage issues and no shade for visitors. The project is still in the early stages. A few critics were concerned that fixing K-9 Rooster Dog Park would delay getting dog parks for other areas of town.

City staff members say turning Country Acres into a dog park is in the City’s adopted 2023-2032 Capital Improvement Program. The CIP contains $750,000 for the dog park’s design and construction and $50,000 for public art. Funding would come from general obligation bonds.

On Tuesday, the Council will vote on whether to adopt the bonding resolution to start the project.