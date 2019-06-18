Council votes to close Clapp Golf Course

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council voted Tuesday morning to close Clapp Golf Course.

The number of rounds being played there has dropped since 2005. The golf course has lost nearly $900,000 over the last seven years.

The city has held several meetings with residents in past months to find a solution the community would accept.

A special planning committee has provided three master plans for the course, some of which include a disc golf course, a mini-golf course, a zipline course and an entertainment amphitheater.