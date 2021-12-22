Counties affected by the ‘Four County Fire’ are accepting donations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — County officials are accepting donations for those affected by the wildfires in western Kansas last week. This includes Rooks County, Ellis County, Osborne County, and Russell County.
In a press release sent out by Russell County Emergency Management (RCEM), Northern Russell County is taking donations of supplies and items in Natoma, Paradise, and Waldo as they transition all feed and fencing supplies closer to the disaster area. As a result, the Russell County 4-H Building will no longer be taking donations.
At this time, RCEM is requesting no more donations of water, food, clothing, or blankets.
The most essential items needed now are feed/hay for livestock and fencing supplies, including wire, insulators, fence posts, and fence building. They are also accepting monetary donations.
|Donation
|Contacts
|Hay and Feed
|Natoma: Iva Maier (785) 885-4404
Paradise: Tanner Lyle (785) 735-8024
Waldo: Dustin Finkenbinder (785) 735-4269
|Fencing Supplies
|Natoma: Iva Maier (785) 885-4404
Paradise: Tanner Lyle (785) 735-8024
Waldo: Kasey Ulrich (785) 643-1951
|Labor and Equipment
|Natoma Area: Iva Maier (785) 885-4404
Paradise Area: Tanner Lyle (785) 735-8024
|Monetary
|South Wind Bank managed under the
Paradise United Methodist Church
“We are so appreciative of all of the help, feed, supplies, donations and prayers that you have given to our affected area. Thank you all,” said RCEM.
The Ellis County Kansas Fire & Emergency Management is also accepting donations at the Fire & Emergency Management office, located at 1105 East 22nd Street, in Hays, Kansas or call (785) 625-1061.