SharonPapierdreams // Wikimedia Commons
Counties in Kansas where people spend most of their paycheck on housing
It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.
The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.
Stacker compiled a list of counties in Kansas where people spend the highest percentage of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in Kansas most of people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Kansas
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Anderson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.2%
– Total occupied households: 3,101
– Median household income: $50,213
– Median monthly housing cost: $657
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Mitchell County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.7%
– Total occupied households: 2,570
– Median household income: $46,203
– Median monthly housing cost: $605
Steve Ferro // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Chase County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.7%
– Total occupied households: 1,051
– Median household income: $45,353
– Median monthly housing cost: $602
Art davis // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Wilson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.2%
– Total occupied households: 3,712
– Median household income: $48,341
– Median monthly housing cost: $644
Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Chautauqua County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.4%
– Total occupied households: 1,456
– Median household income: $40,298
– Median monthly housing cost: $540
You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Kansas
Braniffair // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Greenwood County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 59.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.7%
– Total occupied households: 2,769
– Median household income: $41,982
– Median monthly housing cost: $563
shannonpatric17 // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Ottawa County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.8%
– Total occupied households: 2,446
– Median household income: $54,784
– Median monthly housing cost: $739
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Pratt County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.2%
– Total occupied households: 3,652
– Median household income: $52,327
– Median monthly housing cost: $709
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Grant County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.7%
– Total occupied households: 2,551
– Median household income: $53,413
– Median monthly housing cost: $724
Mark Michalovic // Wikimedia Commons
#41. McPherson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%
– Total occupied households: 12,334
– Median household income: $59,089
– Median monthly housing cost: $804
You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Kansas
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Woodson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.9%
– Total occupied households: 1,434
– Median household income: $39,643
– Median monthly housing cost: $546
Lefibreguy // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Sumner County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%
– Total occupied households: 9,416
– Median household income: $55,000
– Median monthly housing cost: $758
Paulmcdonald // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Cloud County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%
– Total occupied households: 3,689
– Median household income: $45,373
– Median monthly housing cost: $634
JonHarder // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Harvey County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.4%
– Total occupied households: 13,290
– Median household income: $57,982
– Median monthly housing cost: $812
Gordon Huggins // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Allen County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.5%
– Total occupied households: 5,372
– Median household income: $45,333
– Median monthly housing cost: $638
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Kansas
Jcakp // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Jefferson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.4%
– Total occupied households: 7,575
– Median household income: $64,864
– Median monthly housing cost: $918
usacetulsa // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Labette County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.0%
– Total occupied households: 8,176
– Median household income: $47,643
– Median monthly housing cost: $679
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Cherokee County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.1%
– Total occupied households: 7,929
– Median household income: $43,175
– Median monthly housing cost: $616
Jon Barker // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Jackson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.9%
– Total occupied households: 5,465
– Median household income: $57,914
– Median monthly housing cost: $827
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Finney County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.9%
– Total occupied households: 12,519
– Median household income: $60,798
– Median monthly housing cost: $869
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Kansas, according to Tripadvisor
Alishasmith1005 // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Montgomery County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.9%
– Total occupied households: 13,576
– Median household income: $45,157
– Median monthly housing cost: $646
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Cowley County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.8%
– Total occupied households: 13,499
– Median household income: $50,102
– Median monthly housing cost: $718
Spacini // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Pottawatomie County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.9%
– Total occupied households: 8,698
– Median household income: $66,835
– Median monthly housing cost: $962
railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Neosho County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.8%
– Total occupied households: 6,601
– Median household income: $46,291
– Median monthly housing cost: $668
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Atchison County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.0%
– Total occupied households: 5,958
– Median household income: $50,439
– Median monthly housing cost: $730
You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Kansas
g Todd Comer // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Linn County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.0%
– Total occupied households: 4,497
– Median household income: $48,778
– Median monthly housing cost: $706
Ron Roberson // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Reno County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.8%
– Total occupied households: 25,014
– Median household income: $49,936
– Median monthly housing cost: $724
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Osage County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.6%
– Total occupied households: 6,607
– Median household income: $54,090
– Median monthly housing cost: $788
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Johnson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.8%
– Total occupied households: 228,592
– Median household income: $89,087
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,311
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Ellis County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.5%
– Total occupied households: 11,544
– Median household income: $52,883
– Median monthly housing cost: $779
You may also like: Best places to retire in Kansas
Bhall87 // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Franklin County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.4%
– Total occupied households: 10,118
– Median household income: $56,582
– Median monthly housing cost: $839
CGP Grey // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Russell County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.4%
– Total occupied households: 3,015
– Median household income: $44,792
– Median monthly housing cost: $666
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Hamilton County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.3%
– Total occupied households: 890
– Median household income: $46,944
– Median monthly housing cost: $699
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Bourbon County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.7%
– Total occupied households: 5,636
– Median household income: $43,917
– Median monthly housing cost: $657
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Sherman County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.8%
– Total occupied households: 2,544
– Median household income: $54,754
– Median monthly housing cost: $825
You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Kansas
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Ford County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.7%
– Total occupied households: 11,344
– Median household income: $51,711
– Median monthly housing cost: $785
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Leavenworth County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.9%
– Total occupied households: 27,253
– Median household income: $73,013
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,110
National Park Service Midwest Region // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Shawnee County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.5%
– Total occupied households: 72,267
– Median household income: $56,762
– Median monthly housing cost: $868
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Miami County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.2%
– Total occupied households: 12,835
– Median household income: $71,995
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,101
The All-Nite Images // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Dickinson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.1%
– Total occupied households: 7,911
– Median household income: $49,991
– Median monthly housing cost: $766
You may also like: States sending the most people to Kansas
MadameGraffigny // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Butler County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.9%
– Total occupied households: 24,870
– Median household income: $64,782
– Median monthly housing cost: $995
Keith Snyder // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Saline County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.4%
– Total occupied households: 21,959
– Median household income: $52,200
– Median monthly housing cost: $810
Macross24 // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Lyon County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.1%
– Total occupied households: 13,569
– Median household income: $46,338
– Median monthly housing cost: $720
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Sedgwick County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.4%
– Total occupied households: 197,229
– Median household income: $56,524
– Median monthly housing cost: $886
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Seward County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.2%
– Total occupied households: 7,321
– Median household income: $49,291
– Median monthly housing cost: $792
You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Kansas
Pittsburgstealer // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Crawford County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.2%
– Total occupied households: 15,284
– Median household income: $41,004
– Median monthly housing cost: $703
Ajohnson360 // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Douglas County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.4%
– Total occupied households: 46,936
– Median household income: $59,435
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,032
Safire1k // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Wyandotte County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.1%
– Total occupied households: 60,128
– Median household income: $46,881
– Median monthly housing cost: $895
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Riley County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 37.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 37.7%
– Total occupied households: 26,490
– Median household income: $51,208
– Median monthly housing cost: $996
SharonPapierdreams // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Geary County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 37.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.7%
– Total occupied households: 12,684
– Median household income: $53,133
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,044