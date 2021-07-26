SharonPapierdreams // Wikimedia Commons

Counties in Kansas where people spend most of their paycheck on housing

It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.

The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Kansas where people spend the highest percentage of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in Kansas most of people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Anderson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.2%

– Total occupied households: 3,101

– Median household income: $50,213

– Median monthly housing cost: $657

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Mitchell County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.7%

– Total occupied households: 2,570

– Median household income: $46,203

– Median monthly housing cost: $605

Steve Ferro // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Chase County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.7%

– Total occupied households: 1,051

– Median household income: $45,353

– Median monthly housing cost: $602

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Wilson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.2%

– Total occupied households: 3,712

– Median household income: $48,341

– Median monthly housing cost: $644

Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Chautauqua County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.4%

– Total occupied households: 1,456

– Median household income: $40,298

– Median monthly housing cost: $540

Braniffair // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Greenwood County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 59.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.7%

– Total occupied households: 2,769

– Median household income: $41,982

– Median monthly housing cost: $563

shannonpatric17 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Ottawa County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.8%

– Total occupied households: 2,446

– Median household income: $54,784

– Median monthly housing cost: $739

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Pratt County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.2%

– Total occupied households: 3,652

– Median household income: $52,327

– Median monthly housing cost: $709

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Grant County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.7%

– Total occupied households: 2,551

– Median household income: $53,413

– Median monthly housing cost: $724

Mark Michalovic // Wikimedia Commons

#41. McPherson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%

– Total occupied households: 12,334

– Median household income: $59,089

– Median monthly housing cost: $804

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Woodson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.9%

– Total occupied households: 1,434

– Median household income: $39,643

– Median monthly housing cost: $546

Lefibreguy // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Sumner County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%

– Total occupied households: 9,416

– Median household income: $55,000

– Median monthly housing cost: $758

Paulmcdonald // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Cloud County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%

– Total occupied households: 3,689

– Median household income: $45,373

– Median monthly housing cost: $634

JonHarder // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Harvey County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.4%

– Total occupied households: 13,290

– Median household income: $57,982

– Median monthly housing cost: $812

Gordon Huggins // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Allen County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.5%

– Total occupied households: 5,372

– Median household income: $45,333

– Median monthly housing cost: $638

Jcakp // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Jefferson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.4%

– Total occupied households: 7,575

– Median household income: $64,864

– Median monthly housing cost: $918

usacetulsa // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Labette County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.0%

– Total occupied households: 8,176

– Median household income: $47,643

– Median monthly housing cost: $679

AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Cherokee County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.1%

– Total occupied households: 7,929

– Median household income: $43,175

– Median monthly housing cost: $616

Jon Barker // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Jackson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.9%

– Total occupied households: 5,465

– Median household income: $57,914

– Median monthly housing cost: $827

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Finney County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.9%

– Total occupied households: 12,519

– Median household income: $60,798

– Median monthly housing cost: $869

Alishasmith1005 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Montgomery County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.9%

– Total occupied households: 13,576

– Median household income: $45,157

– Median monthly housing cost: $646

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Cowley County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.8%

– Total occupied households: 13,499

– Median household income: $50,102

– Median monthly housing cost: $718

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Pottawatomie County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.9%

– Total occupied households: 8,698

– Median household income: $66,835

– Median monthly housing cost: $962

railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Neosho County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.8%

– Total occupied households: 6,601

– Median household income: $46,291

– Median monthly housing cost: $668

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Atchison County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.0%

– Total occupied households: 5,958

– Median household income: $50,439

– Median monthly housing cost: $730

g Todd Comer // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Linn County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.0%

– Total occupied households: 4,497

– Median household income: $48,778

– Median monthly housing cost: $706

Ron Roberson // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Reno County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.8%

– Total occupied households: 25,014

– Median household income: $49,936

– Median monthly housing cost: $724

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Osage County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.6%

– Total occupied households: 6,607

– Median household income: $54,090

– Median monthly housing cost: $788

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Johnson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.8%

– Total occupied households: 228,592

– Median household income: $89,087

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,311

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Ellis County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.5%

– Total occupied households: 11,544

– Median household income: $52,883

– Median monthly housing cost: $779

Bhall87 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Franklin County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.4%

– Total occupied households: 10,118

– Median household income: $56,582

– Median monthly housing cost: $839

CGP Grey // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Russell County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.4%

– Total occupied households: 3,015

– Median household income: $44,792

– Median monthly housing cost: $666

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hamilton County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.3%

– Total occupied households: 890

– Median household income: $46,944

– Median monthly housing cost: $699

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Bourbon County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.7%

– Total occupied households: 5,636

– Median household income: $43,917

– Median monthly housing cost: $657

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Sherman County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.8%

– Total occupied households: 2,544

– Median household income: $54,754

– Median monthly housing cost: $825

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Ford County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.7%

– Total occupied households: 11,344

– Median household income: $51,711

– Median monthly housing cost: $785

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Leavenworth County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.9%

– Total occupied households: 27,253

– Median household income: $73,013

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,110

National Park Service Midwest Region // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Shawnee County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.5%

– Total occupied households: 72,267

– Median household income: $56,762

– Median monthly housing cost: $868

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Miami County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.2%

– Total occupied households: 12,835

– Median household income: $71,995

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,101

The All-Nite Images // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dickinson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.1%

– Total occupied households: 7,911

– Median household income: $49,991

– Median monthly housing cost: $766

MadameGraffigny // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Butler County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.9%

– Total occupied households: 24,870

– Median household income: $64,782

– Median monthly housing cost: $995

Keith Snyder // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Saline County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.4%

– Total occupied households: 21,959

– Median household income: $52,200

– Median monthly housing cost: $810

Macross24 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lyon County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.1%

– Total occupied households: 13,569

– Median household income: $46,338

– Median monthly housing cost: $720

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Sedgwick County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.4%

– Total occupied households: 197,229

– Median household income: $56,524

– Median monthly housing cost: $886

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Seward County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.2%

– Total occupied households: 7,321

– Median household income: $49,291

– Median monthly housing cost: $792

Pittsburgstealer // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Crawford County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.2%

– Total occupied households: 15,284

– Median household income: $41,004

– Median monthly housing cost: $703

Ajohnson360 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Douglas County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.4%

– Total occupied households: 46,936

– Median household income: $59,435

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,032

Safire1k // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Wyandotte County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.1%

– Total occupied households: 60,128

– Median household income: $46,881

– Median monthly housing cost: $895

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Riley County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 37.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 37.7%

– Total occupied households: 26,490

– Median household income: $51,208

– Median monthly housing cost: $996

SharonPapierdreams // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Geary County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 37.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.7%

– Total occupied households: 12,684

– Median household income: $53,133

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,044