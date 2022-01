Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Kansas

(Stacker) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including delta in the summer of 2021 and now the omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers worldwide have reported that omicron is more transmissible than delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than delta and the original virus. However, health officials have warned an omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States, as of Jan. 12, reached 842,461 COVID-19-related deaths and 62.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 36.7% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in Kansas using U.S. Department of Health & Human Services data. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Jan. 11, 2021.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Pawnee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (21 total deaths)

— 34.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #1,324 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,785 (1,718 total cases)

— 34.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 592 (38 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

#49. Wallace County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (5 total deaths)

— 34.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #1,310 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,781 (361 total cases)

— 19.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 725 (11 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

#48. Kingman County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (24 total deaths)

— 37.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #1,250 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,924 (1,568 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,426 (102 new cases, +191% change from previous week)

#47. Dickinson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (63 total deaths)

— 39.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #1,212 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,151 (3,721 total cases)

— 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 785 (145 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

#46. Labette County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (67 total deaths)

— 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #1,201 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.1 (1 new death, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,024 (4,713 total cases)

— 20.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,325 (260 new cases, +113% change from previous week)

#45. Rooks County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (17 total deaths)

— 41.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #1,165 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 20.3 (1 new death, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,565 (1,061 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 752 (37 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

#44. Stanton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (7 total deaths)

— 43.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #1,142 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,996 (361 total cases)

— 9.5% fewer cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 648 (13 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

#43. Neosho County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (56 total deaths)

— 43.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #1,133 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,902 (3,666 total cases)

— 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,293 (207 new cases, +74% change from previous week)

#42. Clark County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (7 total deaths)

— 43.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #1,129 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,311 (405 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 853 (17 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

#41. Meade County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (15 total deaths)

— 52.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #970 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,812 (920 total cases)

— 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,860 (75 new cases, +108% change from previous week)

#40. Wichita County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (8 total deaths)

— 54.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #935 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,272 (366 total cases)

— 13.2% fewer cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 566 (12 new cases, +140% change from previous week)

#39. Saline County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (205 total deaths)

— 54.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #927 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.9 (7 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,971 (10,829 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,097 (595 new cases, +96% change from previous week)

#38. Marshall County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (37 total deaths)

— 56.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #904 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.3 (1 new death, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,521 (2,089 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 937 (91 new cases, +122% change from previous week)

#37. Gray County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (23 total deaths)

— 57.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,867 (1,010 total cases)

— 15.2% fewer cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 484 (29 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

#36. McPherson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (110 total deaths)

— 57.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.5 (3 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,713 (5,912 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,156 (330 new cases, +117% change from previous week)

#35. Morton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (10 total deaths)

— 58.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #867 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,101 (520 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,044 (27 new cases, +145% change from previous week)

#34. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (31 total deaths)

— 58.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #866 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,070 (1,526 total cases)

— 4.2% fewer cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 775 (62 new cases, +68% change from previous week)

#33. Cloud County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (34 total deaths)

— 58.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.4 (1 new death, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,614 (1,899 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 603 (53 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

#32. Cowley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (136 total deaths)

— 59.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.3 (5 new deaths, +400% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,324 (7,793 total cases)

— 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,765 (616 new cases, +114% change from previous week)

#31. Cherokee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (79 total deaths)

— 62.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,696 (4,326 total cases)

— 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 963 (192 new cases, +102% change from previous week)

#30. Montgomery County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (128 total deaths)

— 64.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.3 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,843 (6,634 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,244 (396 new cases, +146% change from previous week)

#29. Coffey County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (33 total deaths)

— 65.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #750 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 24.5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,350 (1,828 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,528 (125 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

#28. Morris County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (23 total deaths)

— 67.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,021 (1,069 total cases)

— 4.4% fewer cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,121 (63 new cases, +91% change from previous week)

#27. Wilson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 411 (35 total deaths)

— 68.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #691 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,117 (2,056 total cases)

— 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,408 (120 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

#26. Doniphan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 421 (32 total deaths)

— 72.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #627 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.2 (1 new death, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,566 (1,867 total cases)

— 23.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 750 (57 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

#25. Osborne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (15 total deaths)

— 79.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #524 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,065 (618 total cases)

— 9.2% fewer cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 585 (20 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

#24. Brown County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (42 total deaths)

— 79.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #520 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,679 (2,169 total cases)

— 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,119 (107 new cases, +133% change from previous week)

#23. Harper County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (24 total deaths)

— 81.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #508 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,276 (1,374 total cases)

— 27.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,472 (80 new cases, +196% change from previous week)

#22. Kearny County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (17 total deaths)

— 81.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #504 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,540 (1,057 total cases)

— 38.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,277 (49 new cases, +145% change from previous week)

#21. Jewell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (13 total deaths)

— 85.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #459 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 34.7 (1 new death, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,820 (657 total cases)

— 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 695 (20 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

#20. Grant County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (33 total deaths)

— 89.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #419 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.0 (1 new death, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,308 (1,738 total cases)

— 22.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,385 (99 new cases, +102% change from previous week)

#19. Edwards County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 465 (13 total deaths)

— 90.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #410 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,691 (495 total cases)

— 11.1% fewer cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 393 (11 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

#18. Chautauqua County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (16 total deaths)

— 101.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #298 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 30.8 (1 new death, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,523 (667 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 554 (18 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

#17. Ellsworth County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (30 total deaths)

— 101.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #297 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,499 (1,678 total cases)

— 38.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 967 (59 new cases, +111% change from previous week)

#16. Russell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 496 (34 total deaths)

— 103.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #282 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,681 (1,555 total cases)

— 14.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 744 (51 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

#15. Graham County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (13 total deaths)

— 114.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #228 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,519 (410 total cases)

— 17.0% fewer cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 483 (12 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#14. Cheyenne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (14 total deaths)

— 116.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #214 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,324 (540 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 828 (22 new cases, +120% change from previous week)

#13. Rush County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (16 total deaths)

— 116.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #213 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,047 (639 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 889 (27 new cases, +145% change from previous week)

#12. Phillips County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 535 (28 total deaths)

— 119.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,341 (1,117 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 497 (26 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

#11. Hodgeman County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 557 (10 total deaths)

— 128.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #160 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,447 (313 total cases)

— 12.3% fewer cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 613 (11 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

#10. Decatur County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 566 (16 total deaths)

— 132.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #149 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 70.7 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,385 (548 total cases)

— 2.6% fewer cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 531 (15 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

#9. Nemaha County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 567 (58 total deaths)

— 132.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #148 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,315 (2,590 total cases)

— 27.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,007 (103 new cases, +151% change from previous week)

#8. Stafford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 577 (24 total deaths)

— 136.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #135 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 48.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,439 (891 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 722 (30 new cases, +88% change from previous week)

#7. Ness County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 618 (17 total deaths)

— 153.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #93 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,018 (633 total cases)

— 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,200 (33 new cases, +106% change from previous week)

#6. Lane County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 651 (10 total deaths)

— 166.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #66 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 130.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,375 (236 total cases)

— 22.7% fewer cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 586 (9 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

#5. Norton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 653 (35 total deaths)

— 167.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #64 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 56.0 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,102 (1,721 total cases)

— 61.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 392 (21 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

#4. Scott County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 663 (32 total deaths)

— 171.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #58 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,693 (998 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 705 (34 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

#3. Sheridan County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 674 (17 total deaths)

— 176.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #52 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,942 (654 total cases)

— 30.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 754 (19 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

#2. Comanche County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 765 (13 total deaths)

— 213.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #21 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,941 (373 total cases)

— 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 471 (8 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

#1. Gove County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 873 (23 total deaths)

— 257.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

— #6 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 37.9 (1 new death, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,431 (644 total cases)

— 22.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (9 new cases, -31% change from previous week)