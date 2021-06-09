Counties with the lowest home prices in Kansas

The real estate market is booming right now thanks to low-interest rates, a flood of millennial buyers, and shrinking inventory. The median cost of a home has increased 20% year over year, hitting $347,500, according to a report released in April 2020 by real estate listing website Redfin. These high asking costs—while good for sellers—are pricing many buyers out of the market entirely.

But all things are not equal when it comes to real estate in the United States.

Credible used 2021 data calculated by the National Association of REALTORS to compile a list of counties with the lowest median home values and monthly mortgage payments in Kansas. Counties were ranked by the monthly mortgage payment for a typical home in 2020, from lowest to highest. Ties were broken by median home values in 2020.

The National Association of REALTORS calculated the fourth quarter 2020 median home values by applying the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index growth to 2019 housing and population data from the American Community Survey and determining an estimate of 2020 median home values for all counties where data is available. The monthly mortgage payments for fourth quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2020 were calculated for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 10% down payment.

Keep reading to discover which county in Kansas has the lowest home prices.

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Washington County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $315 (9.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $347

– Median home value in 2020: $85,200

– Ranked #330 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Hamilton County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $315 (16.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $375

– Median home value in 2020: $85,000

– Ranked #322 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Phillips County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $306 (13.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $355

– Median home value in 2020: $82,700

– Ranked #277 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Gordon Huggins // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Allen County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $305 (12.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $349

– Median home value in 2020: $82,400

– Ranked #270 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Rooks County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $303 (12.4% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $346

– Median home value in 2020: $81,900

– Ranked #259 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Cheyenne County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $303 (18.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $372

– Median home value in 2020: $81,800

– Ranked #258 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

usacetulsa // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Labette County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $294 (15.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $349

– Median home value in 2020: $79,400

– Ranked #212 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Alishasmith1005 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Montgomery County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $293 (11.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $332

– Median home value in 2020: $79,200

– Ranked #205 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clark County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $292 (15.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $344

– Median home value in 2020: $78,800

– Ranked #199 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Paulmcdonald // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Cloud County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $292 (11.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $328

– Median home value in 2020: $78,700

– Ranked #198 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Rice County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $287 (13.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $331

– Median home value in 2020: $77,600

– Ranked #180 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Halisdarkstone // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Harper County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $286 (10.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $321

– Median home value in 2020: $77,200

– Ranked #176 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Woodson County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $283 (6.8% greater than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $265

– Median home value in 2020: $76,500

– Ranked #169 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Wilson County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $283 (5.4% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $299

– Median home value in 2020: $76,300

– Ranked #164 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Catlady95 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Ness County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $282 (13.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $325

– Median home value in 2020: $76,100

– Ranked #162 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

antisocialtory // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lincoln County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $280 (13.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $325

– Median home value in 2020: $75,500

– Ranked #154 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Graham County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $279 (10.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $311

– Median home value in 2020: $75,300

– Ranked #150 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Barber County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $278 (5.4% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $294

– Median home value in 2020: $75,100

– Ranked #148 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Rush County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $272 (15.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $321

– Median home value in 2020: $73,500

– Ranked #131 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

DepotDaveWebb // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Comanche County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $270 (22.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $349

– Median home value in 2020: $73,000

– Ranked #123 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Smith County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $270 (9.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $297

– Median home value in 2020: $72,900

– Ranked #120 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Jmorgan1959 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Osborne County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $265 (12.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $304

– Median home value in 2020: $71,700

– Ranked #112 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Decatur County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $261 (9.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $287

– Median home value in 2020: $70,500

– Ranked #100 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Braniffair // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Greenwood County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $257 (8.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $282

– Median home value in 2020: $69,300

– Ranked #88 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Republic County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $254 (8.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $278

– Median home value in 2020: $68,600

– Ranked #80 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Stafford County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $253 (8.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $276

– Median home value in 2020: $68,500

– Ranked #79 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

John Margolies // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Edwards County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $236 (12.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $269

– Median home value in 2020: $63,800

– Ranked #53 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Jewell County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $216 (7.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $234

– Median home value in 2020: $58,300

– Ranked #30 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Elk County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $210 (5.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $223

– Median home value in 2020: $56,800

– Ranked #25 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Chautauqua County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $190 (31.4% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $277

– Median home value in 2020: $51,400

– Ranked #12 out of 3,120 counties nationwide