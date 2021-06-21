The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Kansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Marion County

– 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($28,676 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.3% ($31,242)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.2% ($33,347)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.6% ($39,458)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($49,688)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Scott County

– 25.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($34,028 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27% ($30,417)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($46,333)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.2% ($50,486)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($38,611)

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Stafford County

– 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($30,046 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.3% ($27,500)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.1% ($33,705)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18% ($44,609)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($49,583)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Nemaha County

– 25.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($31,944 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.8% ($34,289)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($33,783)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.8% ($41,607)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($57,538)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Republic County

– 25.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($25,208 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.5% ($30,703)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.9% ($30,361)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.7% ($36,889)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($48,024)

Steve Ferro // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Chase County

– 25.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($14,808 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.1% ($28,203)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.2% ($36,071)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.1% ($43,672)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($43,250)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Mitchell County

– 26.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5.1%

– High school graduate: 30.4% ($25,711)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.4% ($31,182)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.7% ($38,750)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($56,250)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Clark County

– 26.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($39,167 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.2% ($26,477)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.5% ($27,456)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20% ($46,875)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($48,000)

Clay County Commissioners // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clay County

– 26.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($20,833 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.2% ($27,273)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($31,809)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.8% ($39,301)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($61,077)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Greeley County

– 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13% ($23,750 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.9% ($45,260)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($34,659)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.4% ($53,000)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($33,958)

Keith Snyder // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Saline County

– 27.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($26,920 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.1% ($30,423)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.1% ($32,584)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.9% ($44,921)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($57,525)

Macross24 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lyon County

– 27.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($27,523 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.3% ($30,498)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($32,706)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.6% ($39,719)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($53,831)

Mark Michalovic // Wikimedia Commons

#18. McPherson County

– 28% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($31,185 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.9% ($34,238)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.3% ($35,869)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.9% ($51,029)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($52,421)

Lane Pearman // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Kiowa County

– 28.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($39,167 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.1% ($31,625)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33% ($32,574)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.9% ($38,548)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($43,625)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cheyenne County

– 28.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($22,813 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.9% ($31,563)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.7% ($27,989)

– Bachelor’s degree: 23.6% ($51,667)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($44,583)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Miami County

– 29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($26,890 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.8% ($37,716)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.4% ($39,960)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.2% ($53,305)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($63,160)

MadameGraffigny // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Butler County

– 29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($30,701 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.9% ($33,251)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.8% ($40,333)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.4% ($49,640)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($60,364)

Pittsburgstealer // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Crawford County

– 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($21,620 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.3% ($28,470)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33% ($31,280)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.8% ($43,115)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($52,288)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Pratt County

– 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($30,313 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24.9% ($27,939)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.9% ($31,917)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.3% ($44,097)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($61,750)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hodgeman County

– 30.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9% ($26,875 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 20.8% ($32,143)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.4% ($34,115)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21% ($49,231)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($54,375)

National Park Service Midwest Region // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Shawnee County

– 30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($22,110 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.4% ($30,588)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($37,496)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.9% ($48,302)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11% ($60,891)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sedgwick County

– 30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($25,883 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.3% ($30,885)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.5% ($36,128)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.7% ($49,431)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($61,994)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Leavenworth County

– 31.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($26,447 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.3% ($31,339)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($37,546)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.6% ($54,080)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($80,439)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wallace County

– 32.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5.3% ($28,929 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.8% ($26,106)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.5% ($32,333)

– Bachelor’s degree: 25.4% ($38,403)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($43,750)

JonHarder // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Harvey County

– 33.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($24,336 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 23.7% ($32,628)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($35,424)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.5% ($45,217)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($55,805)

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Pottawatomie County

– 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($24,343 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.1% ($35,226)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($38,252)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.2% ($48,067)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.6% ($63,725)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Ellis County

– 36.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($23,403 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.9% ($31,627)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($35,599)

– Bachelor’s degree: 23.5% ($41,586)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($53,715)

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Riley County

– 45.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 4.3% ($20,689 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 19.1% ($27,344)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($33,188)

– Bachelor’s degree: 25% ($43,919)

– Graduate or professional degree: 20.6% ($54,779)

Ajohnson360 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Douglas County

– 49.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 4.6% ($22,408 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 18.4% ($32,024)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.3% ($33,192)

– Bachelor’s degree: 25.9% ($45,444)

– Graduate or professional degree: 23.7% ($56,809)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Johnson County

– 56% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($26,712 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 14.5% ($32,426)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.5% ($41,857)

– Bachelor’s degree: 34.6% ($61,456)

– Graduate or professional degree: 21.3% ($75,440)