ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) – Country singer and songwriter Logan Mize is a Kansas native growing up in Clearwater. His wife is from Andale, and after spending years in Nashville, they chose to move back to Kansas.

KSN’s Eddie Randle had the opportunity to hang out with Logan at his new recording studio in Andale.

“I kind of feel like I’m a pretty simple guy, you know, I just have a lot of interests,” Mize said. “And I bring a lot of friends to town. That’s why I wanted to start the podcast is just people come to town and write. And while they’re here, it’s like we’ll get on and tell your story. As an artist. You spend a lot of time giving interviews about yourself. I’m just as interested in other people too.”