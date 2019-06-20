Country Stampede rebrands to Heartland Stampede, moves from Manhattan to Topeka in 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Country Stampede, known for bringing country music’s biggest stars to Manhattan for over two decades, has permanently relocated to Topeka to partner with Heartland Motorsports Park.

Announced today during a press conference, Mayor Michelle De La Isla confirmed the music festival has rebranded to Heartland Stampede and the 2020 music festival is set to take place June 25-27, 2020 at the Heartland Motorsports Park with country superstar Luke Combs revealed as its first headliner.

“We are excited about Heartland Stampede coming to Topeka,” said Mayor Michelle De La Isla. “We wholeheartedly welcome all our guests and hope that as this event is in process our community demonstrates our values of customer care and hospitality. The economic impact and exposure this event will bring to our community is something we are all looking forward to.”

“The Country Stampede had a great run for 23 years in Manhattan; our team members and sponsors are like family. We also have a strong partnership presence in the greater Topeka area, both with media partners and sponsors, and we are excited to bring the Heartland Stampede to Topeka, Kansas,” said Wayne Rouse, president of Heartland Stampede.

Country Stampede has been held at Tuttle Creek State Park in Manhattan for 23 years in 1995. It was moved to Heartland Motorsports Park for this year’s event because of flooding at Tuttle Creek.

Country Stampede was created to expand the country music experience in Kansas, where fans could experience the performances top headliners and discover future stars. Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Eric Church – not to mention hundreds of other great talents – have graced the Stampede stage in Manhattan.

Although the move from Manhattan to Topeka is bittersweet, festival officials are excited for what’s to come.

Experts estimated the three-day event brought $8 million to the Manhattan economy. It annually draws more than 100,000 fans to hear some of the biggest country stars.

This year’s event features 50 country acts, including Clint Black, Jake Owen and Jason Aldean. It is scheduled to run Thursday through Saturday.