County adding flashing lights at intersection where mother and 4 children were killed

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – More safety improvements will be made to the intersection of 263rd Street West and 71st Street South.

It is the scene where a mother and four children were killed Sept. 25 after the sheriff’s office said a grain truck blew through a stop sign slamming into their SUV.

The impact instantly killed 32-year-old Jessica Noel, 10-year-old Anaiah Brady, 4-year-old Jeffrey Thompson III, and 4-month-old Hank Thompson. A fourth child, 23-month-old Mack Thompson, died later at a hospital.

The county will install flashing lights Wednesday morning. Already rumble strips that were missing from the area were replaced.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories