County adding flashing lights at intersection where mother and 4 children were killed

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – More safety improvements will be made to the intersection of 263rd Street West and 71st Street South.

It is the scene where a mother and four children were killed Sept. 25 after the sheriff’s office said a grain truck blew through a stop sign slamming into their SUV.

The impact instantly killed 32-year-old Jessica Noel, 10-year-old Anaiah Brady, 4-year-old Jeffrey Thompson III, and 4-month-old Hank Thompson. A fourth child, 23-month-old Mack Thompson, died later at a hospital.

The county will install flashing lights Wednesday morning. Already rumble strips that were missing from the area were replaced.

