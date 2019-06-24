Sedgwick County addresses tornado siren malfunction early Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County is addressing a tornado siren malfunction that happened early Sunday.

Around 4:45 a.m., a dispatcher responding to incoming severe weather information from the National Weather Service evaluated the threat to Sedgwick County and activated the outdoor sirens. The sirens sounded county-wide for about 30 seconds before being canceled. The threat was mainly for Sumner County.

⚠️ UPDATE at 10:45 a.m. on June 24 ⚠️



Then, about 15 minutes later, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Sedgwick County for a storm around Derby that caused tree and power line damage. Dispatch activated sirens in that part of the county. Additional sirens were sounded for the affected areas about 10 minutes later.

The county is apologizing for any confusion and said there were no system malfunctions.

The county notes that tornado sirens are not intended to be the first or only warning for residents. Weather radios, media and apps should also be monitored at times of severe weather.