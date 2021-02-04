County attorney responds to incident between Hesston principal, students

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Attorney’s Office has been looking into an incident last September that caused a lot of controversy in Hesston.

Today, he issued his opinion on the matter.

According to County Attorney Jason Lane, Tyler Rhodes is alleged to have thrown a baseball bat at a moving vehicle in a residential area on September 27. Rhodes is the principal of Hesston High School.

Six students from Hesston High School were in the vehicle. Lane says the students are alleged to have been driving recklessly.

No one was hurt.

“This is an unfortunate situation where all parties involved made poor choices that put the safety of each other, and the community, at risk,” Lane said in a news release.

He said that in lieu of charges, he has given each person involved the option to participate in a restorative justice process. With trained facilitators, the people meet with each other to seek accountability and reparation.

Lane says his office will consider filing charges stemming from the incident for any individual who declines to participate in the restorative justice process.

His news release ends with the comment that all parties are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.