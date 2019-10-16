County commission approves more money for Sedgwick County Jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commission unanimously approved the sheriff’s $2.6 million budget transfer request for the jail.

The sheriff said there were a higher number of arrests this year due to rise in violent crimes.

Money will be used to pay deputies staying with the office longer.

“We aren’t seeing near the people leaving. That is because that is the plan approved by the commission last year with STEP raises. We talked to our folks and that’s why they are staying,” said Sheriff Jeff Easter.

The money will also be used to pay for the increase of housed criminals. The jail is averaging 1,510 inmates this year.

Currently, the jail is being remodeled. After the remodel is finished, an additional 63 beds will be added. Fifty inmates are currently housed out-of-county due to the remodel.

Average Daily Population:

2015 – 1406

2016 – 1425

2017 – 1421

2018 – 1409

2019 – 1510

2019 Budget Transfer Request:

Salaries $1,000,000

Out-of-County $900,000

Axon $250,000

Detention Contractuals $300,000

Patrol Contractuals $70,000

Patrol Commodities $5,000

Judicial Services Contractuals $25,000

Total: $2,600,000

