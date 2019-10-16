WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commission unanimously approved the sheriff’s $2.6 million budget transfer request for the jail.
The sheriff said there were a higher number of arrests this year due to rise in violent crimes.
Money will be used to pay deputies staying with the office longer.
“We aren’t seeing near the people leaving. That is because that is the plan approved by the commission last year with STEP raises. We talked to our folks and that’s why they are staying,” said Sheriff Jeff Easter.
The money will also be used to pay for the increase of housed criminals. The jail is averaging 1,510 inmates this year.
Currently, the jail is being remodeled. After the remodel is finished, an additional 63 beds will be added. Fifty inmates are currently housed out-of-county due to the remodel.
Average Daily Population:
- 2015 – 1406
- 2016 – 1425
- 2017 – 1421
- 2018 – 1409
- 2019 – 1510
2019 Budget Transfer Request:
- Salaries $1,000,000
- Out-of-County $900,000
- Axon $250,000
- Detention Contractuals $300,000
- Patrol Contractuals $70,000
- Patrol Commodities $5,000
- Judicial Services Contractuals $25,000
- Total: $2,600,000
LATEST STORIES:
- County commission approves more money for Sedgwick County Jail
- Newsfeed Now for October 16: Close encounter with a bear; Rage Yoga
- Debate takeaways: Warren attacked, 70s club avoids age issue
- Dozens attend first ever Kansas City ‘rage yoga’ class, which includes cursing and alcohol
- Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney possibly found alive