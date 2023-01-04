WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse is closing out her term in office.

On Wednesday, Cruse attended her last county commission meeting as a representative of the fourth district. The meeting was fairly short.

At the end of the meeting, several community members and fellow commissioners thanked Cruse for her service. She was presented with a book of pictures and a metal sculpture of the Keeper of the Plains. She then delivered some remarks on her service, including some tough choices she and fellow commissioners had to make at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also thanked the community.

“I like to make some special thanks. To the citizens of the county, thank you for believing in me. Thank you for allowing me to hear the deepest darkest days of your life. I remember a woman who was being evicted from her house. Her house was being sold in a foreclosure sale, and helping her find a place to live, was very meaningful. It goes to show you the type of work that we do,” Cruse said.

Ryan Baty, who was elected to the seat, will be sworn in on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m., along with incumbents Pete Meitzner and Jim Howell. The ceremony will take place at the Ruffin Auditorium in the 100 block of N. Broadway.