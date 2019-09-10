County commissioner wants solar panels at tag offices

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse wants to put solar panels at the two county tag offices.

The cost is about a quarter of a million dollars, but Cruse says the panels will pay for themselves.

“These solar panels are expected to last 30 to 40 years, and we will then have to replace those but once we pay them back in 12 to 13 years, we’ll see a savings of $15,000 a month,” said Cruse.

If the plan proves successful, the county would like to add solar panels to other county buildings.

