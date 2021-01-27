County commissioners add citizens advisory boards to promote transparency, accountability

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County commissioners continue to develop citizens advisory boards to keep elected officials accountable while working to remain transparent.

Commissioners Lacey Cruse and David Dennis created citizens advisory boards for their districts last year, while Commissioner Jim Howell will have the first meeting with his board next month. Commissioner Sarah Lopez is in the beginning stages of developing her own and the last commission is following suit in the near future.

The citizens advisory boards are official groups formed by commissioners, and the members are selected citizens who live in each district.

“I can get that input from the people in the district and really see where the community’s at and how to make sure they’re represented,” said Sarah Lopez, Sedgwick County commissioner.

Members meet at scheduled times, agendas are published, minutes are taken and the Kansas Open Meetings Act has to be followed.

“I think this is one way of formalizing relationship and formalizing the actions to be discussed, to provide some type of formal feedback to the elected official,” said Jim Howell, Sedgwick County commissioner.

For the last six years, Howell has participated in what he called “Friday Coffees,” where any of his constituents can show up to talk.

Howell said the advisory board will supplement that line of communication.

“I think it’s another tool in the toolbox of how we can interact and communicate and certainly hear from people,” said Howell. “But, it’s certainly not the only way.”

Lopez is taking her experiences as a single mother before she was elected to form her group that will inform and focus on accountability.

“I just never really knew if those were the things making these decisions,” said Lopez. “Why some of these decisions were made. It made for a lot of confusion and mistrust.”

Lopez said she’s looking for diversity when choosing the members of her board, something that was important to Howell as well.

“I have people that speak different languages,” said Howell. “I have people who have different colored skin. I’ve got both males and females. I’ve got people that are older in life and younger and life.”

All positions for the District 2 Citizens Advisory Board under Commissioner Sarah Lopez are open and applications are being accepted now.

Lopez said while resumes are part of the application process, she doesn’t want people to stress if they don’t have a lengthy or overly-impressive resume. She said those documents will be used to scale the diversity and what each member can bring to the table.

For more information about the advisory boards in Sedgwick County or to see agendas and minutes from past meetings, click here. You will have to scroll down to find the Citizens Advisory Boards for each district.

If you are interested in applying for a District 2 position on the advisory board, click here. There will be a blue box that says “Apply For This Board” below the vacant seat list.