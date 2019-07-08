County commissioners to meet with residents, engineers to find flooding solution

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Commissioners will meet with residents and other officials to discuss a solution for the on-going flooding issues, but they said they aren’t looking for just a quick fix.

From sump pumps running 24 hours a day for months to flooding and even sand in basements, homeowners said they’ve been asking for help for weeks.

“I’m very sympathetic to what these people are going through,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell. “I wouldn’t wish that on anyone, but we’ve got to find a solution that’s not a band-aid.”

The commissioners said they’re working to figure out a solution, but residents are asking for the pumps to be turned back on to feed the water in the Arkansas River.

This is a method that was used for years, but when Derby started buying its water from the City of Wichita, the pumps were turned off. They have been used a handful of times over the years when flooding was severe.

But, O’Donnell said it’s not that easy, especially with one pump not working. To repair the pump and other maintenance, the City of Derby gave an estimate of $70,000 to commissioners.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell said he and his colleagues are asking Derby city leaders to get an exact estimate from a professional although commissioners voted down paying that price already.

“Turning on those pumps is a band-aid,” said McDonnell. “Even if you turn on those pumps, they said it would take four weeks, eight weeks to even get down a couple of feet in the area right around the pumps.”

Commissioners plan to meet with residents in Hancock Acres, one of the biggest neighborhoods with flooding issues. That meeting will happen this week but is closed to the public. Engineers will be present to help officials survey and map out a long-term solution that could help hundreds of homeowners.

“Putting de-watering pumps in their own neighborhood, which other subdivisions in Sedgwick County have that would pump water out into the Arkansas River when the water table raised to a certain level.

That would come at the cost of homeowners, but McDonnell said the commission is willing to help financially. He also believes the solution in Hancock Acres could help surrounding areas with their flooding issues, too.

“The county is going to assist and work with engineers and the Kansas Water Office to find solutions that are going to be long-term,” said McDonnell.

KSN also reached out to the City of Derby who was not available for an interview but released the following statement:

“Hancock Acres is in the county and county staff are working with those residents on the flooding issues.”

O’Donnell said a public meeting is set for August 8 where county commissioners, city leaders, the Kansas Water Office, the county appraiser and more will be present to discuss their findings and a time table for a solution.