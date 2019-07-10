County commissioners vote against turning on pumps to relieve flooding in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The pumps in Derby that could possible help bring down the water table to relieve flooding in homes will not be turned on as decided by Sedgwick County Commissioners on Wednesday.

Commissioner Michael O’Donnell requested that the City of Derby turn on one pump to help with flooding, a substitute for a motion made at a previous meeting to turn on two pumps.

But, after several motions for amendments, commissioners voted it down.

“It’s just heartbreaking to know these people have invested literally $100,000-$200,000 in their homes and there is nothing the government can do to help them,” said Jim Howell, county commissioner. “There’s no easy solution.”

Residents in Hancock Acres are exhausted and said the decision is disappointing.

“They talk about how much it’s going to cost to turn on the wells, but then how much has it cost each of us?” said Shirley Young, resident.

“That’s not a band-aid for us, that’s a tourniquet,” said Cynthia Tonry, resident. “We’re just bleeding money right now.”

Howell said his colleagues could not come to an agreement.

“The other two commissioners say they believe this was nothing more than a band-aid,” said Howell. “That is was a placebo and feel like it’s a waste of taxpayer money and they don’t have the data to support the idea of turning these pumps on.”

While homeowners are still pumping water from their basements and trying to figure out how to get their homes repaired, they said they’re thankful for the effort from some leaders.

“I appreciate it and it’s a duty,” said Young. “But, it’s a duty for Derby, too.”

Others worry for their neighbors and the future of Hancock Acres.

“I don’t know how in the world they’ll survive this financially and that just makes my heart really sad,” said Tonry.

Howell said some options for long-term solutions include filling in the basements of some homes, private pumping systems or resourcing the water in the area to be used in surrounding cities.

Howell said the resourcing would come with a hefty price tag and could take several years to get going.

Commissioners will meet with residents and engineers in a private meeting on Thursday.

A public meeting is set for August 8 at Haysville Middle School from 6-8 p.m.