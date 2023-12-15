WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After years of struggling to keep up with staffing changes, the Sedgwick County fire department has reached full staff.

Part of that has to do with recruitment, another piece is better pay.

“You know the Sedgwick County Commission over the last two years has done significant salary enhancements,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell. “And at this time, we are doing a pretty good job keeping our staff up where it needs to be.”

The latest recruiting class was welcomed to the team Friday evening with a ceremony.

“It was my childhood dream to be a firefighter,” said new recruit Josh Smith. “I started out doing wildfire work across the country, and I wanted to come home.”

Smith says better pay was part of the equation to choose Sedgwick County.

“I left for a while, came back. And I’m going to retire here. I’m not leaving again,” said Smith. “So I’ll be here. The pay is good, yes.”

Starting the first of the new year, Sedgwick County firefighters will make a starting pay of $18.36 an hour for Sedgwick County Fire District 1.

“But we are competitive and compared to all the other firefighting organizations around us, we are very close to the top of what firefighters can get right now,” said Howell. “We’re doing pretty good. Are we perfect? No. There’s still some work to do but I think we are doing better than we were a few years ago.”

Other commissioners point out there have now been three classes to bring on fire recruits for the county this year alone. They also plan on keeping a close eye on what the City of Wichita pays.

“We always have to pay attention to what the city is doing with both police and with the fire,” said commissioners David Dennis. “Because if we don’t stay competitive with them, we will lose them across the street.”

Howell points out that the pay after the first of the year for a paramedic in Sedgwick County will be $22.96 an hour. Deputies with the sheriff’s department will start at $23.97 an hour.