WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County said resources are still available to help people who are financially strapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, the commissioners got an update on Recovery Connect.

Stephanie Bergmann Birmingham, who used to be with KSN News, is the Sedgwick County COVID-19 communications coordinator. She said the County is very proud of Recovery Connect and would like more people to take advantage of it.

“It was designed solely to help people recover financially from the pandemic,” she said. “So, individuals, businesses, nonprofits, they can simply call in, talk to our community navigator and describe their situation, their challenges they’re facing.”

The community navigators will put them in touch with the best resources to help them.

“It could be a grant. It could be a loan. It could be an educational opportunity,” Bergmann Birmingham said. “The best thing is they don’t have to worry about going through confusing information or websites. Our people will do the work for them.”

Sedgwick County residents can call 316-978-6737 to talk to a community navigator. They can also email recoveryconnect@wichita.edu.

“One exciting thing we have in our tool kit now is the Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund,” Bergmann Birmingham said. “This is to help homeowners who possibly risk losing their house.”

She said there is up to $35,000 in mortgage relief for eligible homeowners. They can also get an additional $10,000 in relief for property charges, including taxes, flood insurance, and utilities.

“The state has almost $57 million in total funding available, and they will continue to give out this money until it’s gone,” Bergmann Birmingham said. “We don’t want people to assume that there’s no help out there or that the money is gone because that is simply not true. Recover Connect is ready to help, and all they have to do is call.”

She repeated the County’s number: 316-978-6737.

The Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund is open to all Kansans. People outside of Sedgwick County can learn more and apply through the website by clicking here.