WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County has settled a lawsuit filed following the death of a mother and four children north of Viola two years ago.

It happened at 263rd Street West and 71st Street South on Sept. 25, 2020. Thirty-two-year-old Jessica Noel was driving her SUV southbound when the driver of a grain truck heading east on 71st Street failed to stop at the stop sign and crashed into Noel’s SUV.

Noel, 10-year-old Anaiah Brady, 4-year-old Jeffrey Thompson III, and 4-month-old Hank Thompson all died at the scene of the crash. One-year-old Mack Thomson died the next day at the hospital.

A KSN investigation found that rumble strips that should have been installed in the eastbound lanes approaching 263rd were actually missing. They were reinstalled a couple of days later.

The county said at the time that “they were inadvertently omitted in a past maintenance project.” Large stop signs were added to that intersection back in 1997 following a deadly Christmas Eve crash in 1996. After addressing the rumble strip issue, the county returned in mid-October 2020 and installed flashing red lights on the stop signs.

On Wednesday, the Sedgwick County Commission approved a settlement over the crash in the amount of $300,000. The grandparents of Anaiah Brady reached a confidential settlement with the trucking company and driver of the truck in May of 2021.