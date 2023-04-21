WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who worked to make sure change happened after the death of 17-year-old Cedrick “CJ” Lofton has been honored with the 2023 Excellence in Public Service Award for Sedgwick County.

Assistant County Manager Rusty Leeds heads up the Division of Public Safety. He facilitated the Community Task Force To Review Youth Corrections Systems Standards after Lofton’s death.

The teenager died in September 2021 from injuries sustained in Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) custody. Police took Lofton there after his foster father called 911 saying his son was having a mental breakdown.

Cedric Lofton (Courtesy: Andy Thayer)

“Kids fall through the cracks when they don’t have advocates,” Leeds said. “Unfortunately, CJ was one who was probably in a stable foster home, but he had more needs than the system realized and it ended tragically.”

Leeds said the task force did remarkable work.

“The key there is trying to facilitate a conversation with the broader community to help us do better with what we do, to understand what happened,” he said. “All those voices out there that spoke up on behalf of CJ, we’re listening to, not just those on the task force.”

The task force developed recommendations for improvements to existing system standards and performance within the Department of Children and Families, law enforcement, and youth corrections programs as well as facilitating the resources for a truancy intervention initiative.

Leeds was surprised with the excellence award Friday morning. He said it humbled him. He has been in public service for 35 years.

“This is not what I do it for. I’m just fine working behind the scenes.”

He told the audience about the importance of the Lofton task force.

“There’s been a lot of hours dedicated, but the reason for which those hours were dedicated were vital to this community and vital to this state for that matter,” Leeds said.

This is the 35th year for the Excellence in Public Service Award. The award is sponsored by the DeVore Foundation and KSN.

Rusty Leeds, Sedgwick County Excellence winner, holds his check for $2,500 on April 21, 2023. (KSN Photo)

The winners get $2,500.

Leeds said he appreciates the money but is inclined to donate it to a cause that supports youth like Lofton.

“I think it would be well served in an organization that serves kids.”

The Excellence in Public Service Award also goes to a Wichita Public Schools employee and a City of Wichita employee. The city and school winners were honored Thursday.

Citizens nominate the employees, then a committee of public and private sector representatives chooses the winners.