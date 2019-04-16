Couple charged with murdering son and injuring baby

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita couple, whose 2-year-old son had been dead for days when his body was found in a crib in their mobile home, have been charged with first-degree murder.

Twenty-eight-year-old Patrick Javonovich and 22-year-old Brandi Marchant made their first appearance in the death of their son Zaiden Javonovich. An autopsy will determine his cause of death.

Police also say a 4-month-old boy who was taken from their home Thursday in critical condition is improving.

Along with murder, the couple is charged with two counts of child abuse and one count of aggravated child endangerment.

Both remain jailed on a $200,000 bond each. Their next court appearance is set for April 25.

The Department of Children and Families is also investigating.