Couples choosing to tie the knot now and celebrate later

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many engaged couples are choosing to tie the knot now and celebrate later since large gatherings are on hold. Wedding planners believe this could be a trend even after the pandemic.

“My dream was to get married on top of the mountains on a beautiful lake,” said Abby Boyd

Bride-to-be Abby Boyd and her fiance Hunter Morris had their hearts set on a Fourth of July destination wedding in Canada.

“This whole coronavirus is a day-to-day thing. and you just don’t know what the next day is going to bring,” said Boyd.

That’s why they have decided to have an intimate ceremony with 15 of their closets friends and family on May 30.

“We will still make it beautiful. You will still be able to get married with your childhood home and my dog is going to be able to be there and be the ring bearer and that should be really special,” said Boyd.

And they’ll plan a larger celebration later this fall. Wedding planner Ashley Labus said tie-the-knot now and celebrate later is something many of her clients are choosing to do, and it’s a trend that may last well after this is over.

“The people that have had those small ceremonies have come back and said I don’t think I would have ever done it any other way,” said Ashley Labus, owner Events and Designs By Ashley The Collective. “Wedding days are stressful. It’s such a great opportunity for the couple to not have so much stress upon them.”

The pandemic is reminding engaged couples like Boyd that the focus is not about the wedding day but the marriage to come.

“We’re coming before God and making a covenant making a promise in front of our family and friends and that’s really the most important thing,” said Boyd.

