Court document details the last hours of Wichita toddler’s life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A probable cause affidavit gives new details about the death of two-year-old Zayden Jaynesahkluah. He died May 31 at a motel on south Broadway. His mother, Kimberly Compass, is charged with first-degree murder in the case.

An autopsy found that Zayden died from ingesting methadone. It also said he had bruises on his face and legs.

In a probable cause affidavit KSN obtained Tuesday, a Wichita police detective details the police case against Compass. The detective says Compass called 911 on May 31 to report Zayden would not wake up and was not breathing. Zayden was lying in a pool of vomit that was pink in color.

Medical personnel arrived at the motel but were unable to revive the toddler.

According to the detective, Compass said Zayden was not acting normal the night before and was not very responsive. Compass told police she checked her vehicle for her methadone medication to see if Zayden had taken any, but said he had not.

The affidavit says police searched the vehicle and found a child’s Avengers unlocked pencil box in the back seat. The box had three bottles of methadone which were a prescription from the Center for Change Clinic in Wichita.

Police say one bottle was empty and the other two bottles had a small amount of methadone. The methadone was in liquid form and was bright pink in color.

According to the affidavit, in a statement dated June 3, Compass said Zayden had about a cup of red juice at the motel room. She also said she had only taken one of the three bottles of her methadone prior to arriving at the motel.

The affidavit then includes information from forensic reports.

“According to Dr. Rohrig at the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center, the amount of methadone Zayden had in his system would have also been fatal to an opioid addicted adult.” Probable Cause Affidavit

The report goes on to say two of the three drinks in the motel room, a bottle of fruit punch juice and a can of Coke, tested positive for methadone. The drinks were on a nightstand between the beds.

Police say they interviewed Compass after the autopsy and told her the toxicology results.

According to police, she told them a man she was with in the motel room that night must have done it because she did not. She told police she checked her methadone twice in the middle of the night and it was fine.

The affidavit says Compass said that before arriving at the motel, she went to a store to buy the juice, leaving the man and the children in the car. According to police, this is when she said the man must have given Zayden the methadone.

Compass told police she did not give Zayden methadone. The affidavit says Compass went on to explain that her choice of clothes was proof of her innocence.

“Kimberly said she could not have done it because she willingly came in for an interview and she wore shorts, and if she knew she was going to jail she would have never worn shorts since it is cold in the jail.” Probable Cause Affidavit

The affidavit says police also interviewed the man that Compass mentioned. He told them Compass was a friend he had known for about three months. He told police she called him May 30 to say she had no electricity in her house and needed his help. He says he helped get her a room at the motel.

The report goes on to say the man told police that when Compass picked him up at 11:30 p.m., he noticed Zayden was in the back seat snoring very loudly. He mentioned he had never heard a child of that age snore so loudly.

Police say the man said Zayden was awake at the motel and that Compass asked Zayden if he was OK. He said he was. The man says Zayden asked for water, and then drank orange juice and a frozen hot chocolate drink.

The affidavit goes on to say that the man told police Zayden slept in the same bed as him, but at the foot of the bed, and that he again snored very loudly. The man said he watched Zayden to make sure he was OK until 8:30 a.m. when Zayden stopped snoring. The man thought Zayden was finally sleeping well. Thirty minutes later, the man said he woke up and found Zayden lying in vomit and not breathing.

The detective says the man told police there was something in Zayden’s mouth and nose and that he had to wipe it with a towel. The man said he woke Compass who called 911. The man said he performed CPR on Zayden as instructed by 911.

The man told police that before medical personnel arrived, Compass went to her vehicle to check her medications and she told him they were all fine.

The affidavit ends with the detective’s signature.

Compass is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 23.

