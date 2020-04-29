Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now

Court: Proof of citizenship for voter registration unlawful

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has ruled that a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote is unconstitutional.

The ruling Wednesday by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals panel upholds a judge’s injunction that had banned its use.

The panel found in two consolidated appeals challenging the Kansas statute that the state law violates the Equal Protection Clause and the National Voter Registration Act.

The panel upheld the permanent injunction that U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson had imposed prohibiting enforcement of the requirement.

Dale Ho, director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, argued the case and had this reaction to today’s ruling:

“This law disenfranchised tens of thousands of Kansans, denying them the most fundamental right in our democracy. We are gratified the court struck it down, and now call upon Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab to turn the page on Kris Kobach’s sorry legacy of voter suppression, drop any further appeals, and work with us collaboratively in the interests of all Kansas voters.”

RELATED LINKS:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories