Court: Proof of citizenship for voter registration unlawful

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has ruled that a Kansas law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote is unconstitutional.

The ruling Wednesday by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals panel upholds a judge’s injunction that had banned its use.

The panel found in two consolidated appeals challenging the Kansas statute that the state law violates the Equal Protection Clause and the National Voter Registration Act.

The panel upheld the permanent injunction that U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson had imposed prohibiting enforcement of the requirement.

Dale Ho, director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, argued the case and had this reaction to today’s ruling:



“This law disenfranchised tens of thousands of Kansans, denying them the most fundamental right in our democracy. We are gratified the court struck it down, and now call upon Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab to turn the page on Kris Kobach’s sorry legacy of voter suppression, drop any further appeals, and work with us collaboratively in the interests of all Kansas voters.”

RELATED LINKS:

LATEST STORIES: