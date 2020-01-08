Court revokes articles of incorporation of Kansas company affiliated with Chinese counterfeiter

TOPEKA, Kan. – A Johnson County judge has revoked the articles of incorporation of a company affiliated with a Chinese counterfeiter after finding it has abused its corporate powers under Kansas law, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

According to the lawsuit, Koch Membrane Systems Inc. was formed in 2018 for the sole intention of using its name and Kansas registered corporate status to disguise as being part of Koch Industries, a well-known Kansas business.

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. used an address in Johnson County but had no physical office there or elsewhere in Kansas. The lawsuit alleges the company has no relationship to Koch Industries and their name appears to exist for the purpose of appearing under the pretense of a real Koch subsidiary based out of Massachusetts. By using a nearly identical company name like Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., the Chinese company attempted to provide false credibility to counterfeiting activities.

According to a news release from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office, District Judge James F. Vano on Monday entered the default judgment in Johnson County District Court after the company failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by the attorney general’s office in July 2019.