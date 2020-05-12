Court throws out lawsuit on inmate safety at Kansas prisons

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas court has thrown out a lawsuit filed by a civil rights rights group seeking the immediate release of prisoners who have preexisting medical conditions that make them vulnerable to the new coronavirus.
Leavenworth District Judge David King dismissed the class action petition filed by The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas on behalf of seven inmates and others similarly situated at Kansas prisons.
The district court found the ACLU didn’t prove that jail officials either failed to meet their constitutional duty to provide adequate medical care or acted with deliberate indifference to the inmates’ serious medical needs.
