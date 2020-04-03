Kansas Supreme Court: Utilities cannot charge energy-making customers more

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled utilities cannot charge customers who produce some of their own energy more than other customers.

The decision Friday strikes down a proposed rate design by Westar and Kansas Gas and Electric, finding it constitutes price discrimination against residential customers who use solar panels or windmills to generate some or all of their electricity.

It notes lawmakers codified into state law the goal of incentivizing renewable energy production by private parties.

