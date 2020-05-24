COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County now at 556, with 407 recoveries

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting 556 positive COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, May 24. The number of cases is up by 3 since Saturday.

According to the health department, a total of 10,430 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Sedgwick County.

Sedgwick County COVID-19 Case Count

Total COVID-19 Cases+ Total Recovered* Total Deaths 556 407 21

+There are two duplicates recorded in data from KDHE and other confirmed cases may not be reflected in KDHE numbers.

*A person is considered recovered from COVID-19 72 hours after symptoms stop or 10 days after symptoms start, whichever is longer.

Sedgwick County Health Department Update

The Sedgwick County Health Department will not be offering COVID-19 testing on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

More than 9,500 residents have been tested for COVID-19 in Sedgwick County.

Testing will resume on Tuesday, May 26. Residents can be tested at no cost, regardless of insurance, if they have at least two symptoms of COVID-19. There are no restrictions on age or underlying condition.

Call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 if you think you should be tested for the disease or if you have general questions about it.

Sedgwick County Updates

Phase 2 of the Ad Astra Plan went into effect Friday, May 22. Key highlights of Phase 2 include:

Mass gatherings of more than 15 individuals will be prohibited;

All businesses and activities slated to open during Phase 2 will be allowed, with the exception of bars, night clubs and swimming pools. These will be moved to Phase 3;

Recreational organized sports facilities, tournaments and practices were allowed to begin on Friday, May 22, and must adhere to social distancing requirements and follow Parks and Recs guidelines, which can be found on covid.ks.gov;

Community Centers will be allowed to open, except for indoor and outdoor swimming pools;

All questions and clarifications about the Order should be directed to the Governor’s Office at (785) 368-8500. Do not call 9-1-1 if you have questions or concerns about the Executive Order.

if you have questions or concerns about the Executive Order. The Sedgwick County main courthouse and Juvenile Courthouse will reopen on Tuesday, May 26. Now through the beginning of July, other County facilities will reopen to the public. For more information please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org.

The Sedgwick County Health Department is hiring several positions through December to help in the fight against COVID-19. If you are interested in applying, please visit careers.sedgwickcounty.org/ and search keyword COVID.

Mental Health Support

COMCARE of Sedgwick County is offering a Support Line for individuals who may be experiencing an elevation in mental health symptoms.

Individuals may call (316) 660-1111 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

They’ll receive resources, coping skill ideas, and encouragement to keep doing what they need to do to stay healthy, emotionally and physically.

Residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis should call (316) 660-7500.

