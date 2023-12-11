WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Recovery Connect, the Sedgwick County initiative to help residents, small businesses, and nonprofits recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, will end operations on Friday.

The community navigator program launched in January 2022 and connected people in need to financial resources available at the local, state and federal levels.

In the almost two years since its inception, Recovery Connect served many in our community:

4,972 individuals

2,063 small businesses

1,098 nonprofits

929 free workshops/ Small Business Consulting Child Care Licensing Nonprofit Certification Grant Writing



Sedgwick County created Recovery Connect in response to a public survey conducted in May 2021, when residents identified their top financial challenges caused by the pandemic. Housing, child care and employment emerged as primary funding needs.

“It was clear that many people were struggling and didn’t know where to turn,” Pete Meitzner, Chair of the Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners, said in a news release. “We wanted to create one place they could go for help and find the right resources for their situation.”

Sedgwick County partnered with the Public Policy and Management Center at Wichita State University to use money from the American Rescue Plan Act to coordinate the Recovery Connect program. Through its interactive website, Recovery Connect community navigators worked one-on-one with individuals, small businesses and nonprofits to find loans, grants, job training and other services needed to be successful. More than a dozen organizations, like WSU Tech, Empower, Create Campaign, AB&C Bilingual Resources and NonprofitGo, provided extra support, especially to minority and underserved populations.

Those seeking assistance from Recovery Connect after Dec. 15 will be referred to existing community resources, like United Way 2-1-1.

“I feel good about the work Recovery Connect has done to help people get back on track after the pandemic,” Meitzner said. “Even though we are stepping out of that role soon, Sedgwick County will continue to support the many agencies who provide a safety net for our citizens.”