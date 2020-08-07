COVID-19 survivor donates plasma to help others suffering from coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A COVID-19 survivor is doing his part to help others battling against the virus.

“When I talked to my doctor it was one of the first things I asked is ‘Since I am positive and since I do have the antibodies can I donate?’ And he said ‘Absolutely.’ So I met up with a friend Mrs. Peppy and she works as a volunteer here and I signed up as quick as I could,” said John Keating, American Red Cross plasma donor.

Keating said a month ago he tested positive for the virus after developing flu like symptoms.

“I had a terrible cough, I couldn’t breathe, but I didn’t have aches and pains so everybody’s different and so to be able to help somebody you know is just an honor and everybody should try and do their part, I know I’m going to try and do mine,” said Keating.

Red Cross Regional Executive of donors, Michelle Jantz said plasma donations have the potential to help the lives of many.

“We are supporting the collection of convalescent plasma as there are some indications that the convalescent plasma can be used for those who are suffering from COVID-19 to help in aid and recovery,” said Jantz.

Local hospitals are using plasma to help patients who are suffering from COVID-19 and right now donors who have recovered from COVID are in high demand.

“So anyone that has had the virus and has recovered and that is without symptoms for 14 days, please we encourage everyone to go to our website redcrossblood.org and to fill out the donation for to see if they’re eligible for convalescent plasma,” said Jantz.

For more information, click here or call: (316) 219-4000

