COVID-19 vaccine clinics at five USD 259 middle schools starting June 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Schools announced Friday that they are proud to partner with the Sedgwick County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at five of their middle schools beginning next week.

The clinics are open 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. to anyone over the age of 12. No appointment is needed.

The first dose of the vaccine will be offered during the following times at the middle schools listed below.

Tuesday, June 1 – Gordon Parks Academy, 2201 E. 25 th North

North Wednesday, June 2 – Marshall Middle School, 1520 Payne

Monday, June 7 – Truesdell Middle School, 2464 S. Glenn

Tuesday, June 8 – Wilbur Middle School, 340 N. Tyler

Wednesday, June 9 – Curtis Middle School, 1031 S. Edgemoor

