COVID-19 vaccine clinics at five USD 259 middle schools starting June 1

Image courtesy of USD 259 flyer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Schools announced Friday that they are proud to partner with the Sedgwick County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at five of their middle schools beginning next week.

The clinics are open 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. to anyone over the age of 12. No appointment is needed.

The first dose of the vaccine will be offered during the following times at the middle schools listed below.

  • Tuesday, June 1 – Gordon Parks Academy, 2201 E. 25th North
  • Wednesday, June 2 – Marshall Middle School, 1520 Payne
  • Monday, June 7 – Truesdell Middle School, 2464 S. Glenn
  • Tuesday, June 8 – Wilbur Middle School, 340 N. Tyler
  • Wednesday, June 9 – Curtis Middle School, 1031 S. Edgemoor

