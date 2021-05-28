COVID-19 vaccine clinics at five USD 259 middle schools starting June 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Schools announced Friday that they are proud to partner with the Sedgwick County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at five of their middle schools beginning next week.
The clinics are open 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. to anyone over the age of 12. No appointment is needed.
The first dose of the vaccine will be offered during the following times at the middle schools listed below.
- Tuesday, June 1 – Gordon Parks Academy, 2201 E. 25th North
- Wednesday, June 2 – Marshall Middle School, 1520 Payne
- Monday, June 7 – Truesdell Middle School, 2464 S. Glenn
- Tuesday, June 8 – Wilbur Middle School, 340 N. Tyler
- Wednesday, June 9 – Curtis Middle School, 1031 S. Edgemoor
