COVID extensions expiring, Kansans have less than a month to renew driver’s license, ID cards

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Residents who took advantage of the COVID-19 extensions to renew their Kansas driver’s license or identifications cards have until June 30 to renew those credentials, according to the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR).

KDOR mailed 55,700 postcards to residents of the state that have not renewed their license or ID card. According to KDOR, there are still 45,000 Kansans that need to renew.

“In addition to ending the COVID-19 extension for expired credentials, the legislation expanded the age range on mobile renewals, summer is typically a busy time for our offices as teen drivers come in for the first time. Because of that, we are heavily encouraging the use of iKan, the Department’s online driver’s license renewal system,” said David Harper, Division of Vehicles director

Kansas Senate Bill 127 had provided for extensions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order extending the deadline for renewal of driver’s licenses until June 30, 2021.

“Mobile renewals are open to Kansans who are 21 to 64 years old, have had a vision test within the past year, and their license is up to one year before or after expiration.” KDOT

The Kansas Department of Revenue is removing fees for all Kansans who use iKan to renew their license. iKan is the official app of the state of Kansas and it can be used to renew driver’s licenses, obtain vital records and more.

“By waiving the service fees, we hope Kansas drivers see this as an opportunity to experience a safe alternative to visiting our offices in person,” Kansas Department of Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said earlier this year. “This helps our customers not see delays in service and our staff to continue regular operations in a health-conscious manner.”