WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jordan Bani-Younes from the Kansas Humane Society brought Cowboy Bebop with him to KSN News at Noon on Thursday. Cowboy Bebop is a 1-year-old snuggle bug dog that loves meeting new people.

KHS says they are at max capacity for dogs and puppies.

To see animals up for adoption at the Kansas Humane Society, click here.

On Saturday, “Pawject Runway” will be held. It is a night of furry fashion for the KHS. It is 6-9 p.m. at BMW of Wichita on East 13th Street.