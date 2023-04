WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cowley College will have a new Wichita location later this year.

The Board of Trustees voted Monday during their monthly meeting to approve signing a lease agreement for the new location.

Cowley will move from their current spot at 532 S. Market in downtown Wichita to a spot at 7330 West Maple, just west of Ridge Road.

The lease on the 1,800-square-foot space begins May 1 and runs through April 2028.